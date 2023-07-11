Liam Harrison says Rodtang needs to ‘level up’ if he fights Superlek or Takeru

Brit striking legend Liam Harrison suggests that Rodtang Jitmuangnon might not be ready to compete against Superlek Kiatmoo9 or Takeru Segawa simply because he doesn't belong in their tier.

Certainly, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger is a big fan of all three superstars. And like the majority of combat sports fans, he hopes that three or four of the permutations involving those athletes come to live inside the circle soon.

However, based on Superlek and Takeru's most recent displays, Liam Harrison admits that 'The Iron Man' might be the weakest link, so much so he thinks the flyweight Muay Thai king might need to up his level to go up against either man.

He told South China Morning Post:

"He's gonna have to fight Superlek. He's gonna have to fight Takeru. And he's going to have to level up to do it."

The Leeds striker has seen many young names make it big or falter throughout his time competing at the top. He also has a pretty good eye for recognizing talent given his two-decade long career in Muay Thai.

And while his views of Rodtang's level might come as a shock, it's only because Superlek and Takeru have done exceptionally well over the past few months.

On his end, Liam Harrison wants to battle his way to full fitness as he aims to get his 2023 campaign in ONE Championship off to a flying start.

