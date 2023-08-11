Liam Harrison says Rodtang vs. Superlek megafight “will set the whole world on fire”

Just like the rest of us, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison was hoping that the fight of the century between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 will finally materialize.

Much to the delight of fight fans across the globe, including ‘Hitman’, of course, the long-awaited champion vs. champion megafight has been signed and sealed.

Fittingly taking place inside the “Mecca of Muay Thai” Lumpinee Stadium Bangkok, Rodtang and Superlek have agreed to determine the best flyweight striker in the world at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22.

This development is music to Liam Harrison’s ears since he practically manifested this dream fight. During ONE’s monumental United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 back in May, Harrison gamely joined the festivities as a spectator and guest analyst.

The English KO artist even appeared on Summit 1G’s live Twitch stream inside the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, where he described the magnitude of a Rodtang vs. Superlek showdown:

“There is one fight on this planet that we need to see, and it’s Rodtang vs Superlek. That is the only fight that we all want to see. There’s one fight that we all need to see and it’s him vs Superlek. That will set the whole world on fire.”

Watch the full clip here:

Three months later, ONE Championship granted Harrison’s wish. The 37-year-old was certainly on point with his assumptions about this match possibly being the biggest Muay Thai fight of all time.

Rodtang and Superlek have each exuded greatness by blazing their own respective trails. Both Thai warriors are in the prime of their careers, and this is the perfect time to determine who the superior fighter truly is.

ONE Friday Fights cards are available weekly on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.