Liam Harrison says Sam-A won't have his 'Rocky story'

British striking icon Liam Harrison is a big fan of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. Still, the man known as ‘Hitman’ doesn’t fancy the Thai’s chances when he returns for his second fight of the year this June 23.

The former divisional king takes on Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 22, slightly over three months since he came out of retirement and finished Irishman Ryan Sheehan on the ninth installment of ONE’s weekly venture inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Liam Harrison was impressed by Sam-A’s win that night, but he thinks the legendary striker’s fairytale return may reach its conclusion when he faces Prajanchai during their interim strawweight Muay Thai world title matchup.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Leeds striker said:

“It would be amazing if Sam-A had his ‘Rocky’ story, but I just don’t see it, unfortunately.”

Liam Harrison, of course, was referencing Sam-A’s return to that of Rocky Balboa, the character portrayed by Sylvester Stallone in the iconic movie franchise.

Sam-A likely remains unfazed by external opinions. The 39-year-old is a veteran of over 400 fights and a multi-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. He’s ready to create history again when he steps inside the mecca of Muay Thai this Friday. However, he’ll have to give it his all against a formidable opponent.

Find out who becomes the victor in this headliner affair at ONE Friday Fights 22, available live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

