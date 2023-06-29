Liam Harrison says the secret to beating Seksan is to knock him out early

Ahead of ONE Friday Fights 22, Liam Harrison highlighted one match-up that fans should keep an eye out for.

With a card stacked full of great match-ups, the Brit brought special attention to one that he believed had the potential to produce the ‘fight of the night.'

It surely delivered, per his prediction.

Making his ONE Championship debut, Brisitih striker Nathan Bendon stepped inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to try and stop the momentum of Seksan Or. Kwanmuang.

Having been impressed by Bendon after seeing him in the Road to ONE UK tournament, Harrison highlighted him as someone with the potential to pull off a big upset.

Winning three straight fights at ONE’s Friday Fights series, stopping Seksan in his tracks was a task far easier said than done. Still, the Brit nearly pulled it off in the first round.

Having taken the fight on a few weeks' notice, Bendon poured on the pressure early on to try and get the finish, which ended up costing him the fight.

Unable to put his opponent away, Seksan eventually found his footing and secured the second and third rounds to win via unanimous decision.

On his Instagram story, Liam Harrison reflected on the fight, stating that Bendon’s inability to secure the finish is what led to his downfall:

“If you don’t get Seksan out of there, if you don’t get him out of there, you’re going to be in big trouble.”

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available to watch in full via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes