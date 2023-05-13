Liam Harrison says his strength and conditioning are still up to par during rehab process

Liam Harrison says that he has not compromised his strength and conditioning while rehabbing his knee following surgery earlier this year.

‘The Hitman’ has been on the sidelines ever since suffering a brutal knee injury at the hands of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O Hama. The two men met in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event back in August. Harrison hit the canvas just past the two-minute mark after absorbing an especially nasty leg king from the Thai superstar.

Since then, Liam Harrison has been taking it one day at a time until he is once again 100% and ready to resume full-time training. In an interview with The South China Morning Post, ‘The Hitman’ revealed that despite being laid up for an extended period of time, he has not sacrificed his strength and conditioning:

“I’ve been keeping all my strength and conditioning so my strength and stuff are still there,” Harrison confirmed. “I just wanna get my knee back up and working and then get the kicks back flowing and get ready to get back in there.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison hopes to be back in training camp this August with a return date projected for October, just over a year removed from his last appearance inside the circle.

Awaiting him could very well be a ONE world title opportunity as fellow Brit and new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty has expressed an interest in meeting Harrison in an all-UK matchup.

‘The General’ hopes that their potential clash could pave the way for ONE Championship to make its long-awaited debut in England.

Poll : 0 votes