Liam Harrison says Thai legend Nong-O would’ve easily turned the tide against Haggerty, Carrillo “a couple of years ago”

Liam Harrison is no stranger to seeing the inevitable effects of time, and one fighter he lamented seeing fall to age is the legendary Nong-O Hama.

The Thai icon is considered among the best Muay Thai fighters ever, yet Father Time has caught up with Nong-O in his past two fights.

Nong-O, a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, fell to younger stars Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo in back-to-back fights.

Harrison, who watched his old tormentor suffer two straight defeats, said things would’ve been different if those couple of fights happened a few years earlier.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison said:

“Like, I don't think he'd [get hit] like that a couple of years ago. The shots that Haggerty caught him with, he probably wouldn't have gotten caught with them, and maybe he wouldn't have gotten caught like with Nico as well.”

Nong-O is undoubtedly one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Muay Thai fighters of all time. He held four Lumpinee Boxing Stadium world titles, one Rajadamnern Stadium world title, and was once a perfect 10-0 in ONE Championship.

The Thai legend also beat Harrison in their ONE on Prime Video 1 showdown in August 2022.

Watch Harrison's entire interview below:

Liam Harrison says Nong-O deserves a proper career sendoff

Although Nong-O was the one who caused him one of the worst injuries of his career, Liam Harrison has nothing but love and respect for the once-invincible monster.

Harrison once challenged Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in August 2022 but instead got his left shattered during his bid for ONE Championship gold.

Nevertheless, ‘Hitman’ said Nong-O deserves a proper farewell once the 37-year-old eventually hangs up the gloves.

He said in the same interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Maybe if he's going to carry on fighting up can put him in with some guys that are a similar age to him, let him bow out with a few wins, and go out in style because that's what he deserves.”