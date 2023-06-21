Liam Harrison sees Superlek victory, but only if he gets past Nabil Anane’s awfully long reach

When Liam Harrison talks about fighting, people stop what they are doing and listen.

Whether the UK striking veteran is breaking down techniques on his Instagram or previewing upcoming matchups on the ONE stage, ‘The Hitman’ is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to kickboxing and Muay Thai.

On June 23, ONE Championship treats its global fanbase to a huge event, ONE Friday Fights 22, emanating live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In addition to the massive ONE heavyweight world championship unification clash between Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin, there are plenty of elite striking contests for fans to get excited about.

One fight sees reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 compete under the Muay Thai ruleset against debuting striker Nabil Anane.

Whilst the champ is regarded as one of the very best in the world, proving it last time out with his performance against Danial Williams on late notice, Liam Harrison believes that his opponent can ask him some fresh questions.

Stepping inside the circle for the first time, the 6 foot two Anane is huge for the weight class, and his size advantage could play a key factor in the fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Liam Harrison gave his thoughts on the matchup:

“How Nabil Anane makes 135 pounds [at his size], I will never know. I think he is going to make it awful for Superlek in the first round until Superlek finds his range and is able to use his knees and elbows. That’s when Superlek will take over and win.”

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube on June 23, so wherever you are in the world, make sure to tune in.

