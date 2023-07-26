Liam Harrison shares advice for young fighters: “Make sure your mindset is bulletproof”

With 25 years of combat sports experience, there are few fighters better equipped to give advice to the next generation of fighters than Liam Harrison.

The ‘Hitman’ has been sidelined for nearly a year after suffering a devastating knee injury during his ONE world title clash with Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022. Since then, Liam Harrison has undergone surgery to repair his knee and is now closing in on the light at the end of the tunnel.

With his return imminent, Harrison took a moment to offer up some advice to young and aspiring fighters on how to make the most of their time in the sport:

“So yeah, make sure your mindset is bulletproof, make sure your training has been done to 100 percent of the best of your abilities,” Harrison said on his YouTube channel. “And yeah, that’s all you need.”

See the video below:

Aiming for a comeback this fall, Liam Harrison hopes to make one more run at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title after his first title clash ended in disaster.

But this time, it won’t be Nong-O that the ‘Hitman’ is targeting. Earlier this year, Harrison’s fellow countryman Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world when he scored a vicious first-round knockout against the Thai superstar. Haggerty is currently closing in on his first defense of the ONE world title.

Should ‘The General’ come out on top, Harrison’s return could set the stage for an all-UK clash with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold on the line.