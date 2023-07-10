Liam Harrison shares first impression of Takeru Segawa after watching him fight: “He’s dangerous”

As a striking veteran with over 20 years in the game, Liam Harrison knows a world class competitor when he sees one.

Regularly pointing out the key matchups and fighters to keep an eye out for in ONE Championship, there aren’t many men on the planet that know the sport like ‘The Hitman’ does.

With over 100 fights under his belt, the Brit has seen it all and recently got a chance to closely watch the biggest new addition to ONE Championship’s roster.

Fans have wanted to see Japanese kickboxing star Takeru Segawa fight inside the circle for a long time as one of the best strikers in the world who has never competed under the ONE banner.

The 31-year old credits his last fight in Paris, France, with bringing back his love and motivation to compete in martial arts ahead of his debut with ONE Championship that is sure to be one of the biggest fights of the year.

Having tuned into the fight to support the Japanese stars opponent, it’s fair to say that ‘The Hitman’ was impressed with what he say on the night.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison spoke about his main takeaways after watching Takeru take on a close teammate of his, Bailey Sugden, last time out:

"So yeah, that's what I think. I watched Takeru at the weekend, and he's dangerous. He fought one of my friends, Bailey Sugden, who I spar with a lot. And Bailey's a handful, mate, like when I spar with Bailey, he's a tough spar."

Watch the full interview below:

