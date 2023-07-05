Liam Harrison shares sage advice for aspiring fighters: “Your mindset needs to be bulletproof”

One-time ONE world title challenger Liam Harrison knows a thing or two about what it takes to become a world-class fighter.

After nearly 25 years of competing all over the world, ‘The Hitman’ has become a massive fan favorite thanks to his high-octane style and never-say-die attitude inside the circle.

That mentality was on display during his epic come-from-behind victory against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156 last year. The first-round victory earned him ONE Championship’s comeback of the Year honors and quickly became one of the most viral fight videos on the internet.

Currently, Liam Harrison is sitting on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year but ‘The Hitman’ hopes to be back in action before 2023 comes to a close. During an appearance on LastBSTN on YouTube, Harrison offered some valuable advice to aspiring fighters, saying:

“Your mindset needs to be bulletproof. There’s no point getting into the ring with any sort of doubts in there because then, you’ll just end up falling apart,” Harrison said. “You’d have already lost before the bell’s even gone, you know what I mean?”

Liam Harrison’s last appearance inside the circle came against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video. Intent on capturing his first ONE world title, ‘The Hitman’ was instead dealt a devastating blow as a vicious leg kick from Nong-O sent Harrison crashing to the canvas in the opening round.

Unable to get back on his feet, Liam Harrison was left helpless as the referee completed his 10-count before stopping the bout. ‘The Hitman’ was forced to undergo knee surgery following the title tilt, and while the Brit is chomping at the bit to make his return to the circle, Harrison has no intention of rushing things and potentially causing further damage:

“I don’t want to rush it, I’m gonna take my time, [and] make sure my body gets back to full strength before I start pushing myself back in a position to start a fight camp.”

