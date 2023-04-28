Liam Harrison shares his steely wisdom in dealing with heartbreaking losses

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison is one of the most revered and experienced fighters in the organization. With his career spanning across several decades, 'The Hitman' has seen his fair share of adversities that he had to overcome.

With a remarkable pro record of 90-25-2, Liam Harrison has gone through numerous ups and downs that only contributed to his legendary status today. In the fight game, losing is just part of the journey. What defines your legacy is how you handle defeat.

In a recent video released on Harrion's Instagram account, the fighting Englishman left some motivational words for those struggling to overcome heartbreaking losses:

At the moment, 'The Hitman' is overcoming a different kind of setback as he recently went under the knife to repair his injured knee. Apart from years of accumulated damage, Harrison's injury was triggered by a swift kick courtesy of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

At ONE on Prime Video 1 back last year, Liam Harrison challenged then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama for the belt. It was one of those iconic moments when the Thai legend blasted Harrison with a single low kick that immediately ended the fight.

After their world title bout, Harrison turned down a high-profile exhibition boxing match with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. so he could focus on repairing his knee instead. Unlike how most would take time to recover after surgery, however, Liam Harrison chose to work on other parts of his body in the meantime:

"Monday grind. Wasn’t easy after running riot around Reaperbahn for 2 days, but we got it done #mondaygrind"

One Instagram user, who goes by @_willak inquired about Harrison's road to recovery:

"Hows your leg liam?"

To this, 'The Hitman' gave an update on both their recovering knee and his possible return to action:

"@_willak on the mend mate working hard daily with my rehab I’ll be back by the summer time 👊🏻"

If what Harrison is saying is true, then we have a few months before we see him dazzle fans in the Circle once again.

