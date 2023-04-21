Liam Harrison shows the proper leg kick counter to a low knee attack

Striking veteran Liam Harrison is one of the best minds that you can find when it comes to Muay Thai and kickboxing technique and strategy.

Through his Instagram account, ‘The Hitman’ regularly shares short clips that promote his website where martial artists can take lessons from his years of experience at the highest level.

For anyone that hasn’t checked out his site, his Instagram alone is a treasure trove of techniques and counters that get broken down step by step with easy instructions and extra tips that you may not have thought of before.

Whilst the Brit was unsuccessful in his shot at dethroning the dominant bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama last time out, with his injuries keeping him out of competition still, Harrison’s experience has been crucial throughout his run in ONE Championship .

The prime example of this was his comeback/fight of the year against Muangthai P.K. Saenchai at ONE 156 in April last year.

Not only did ‘The Hitman’ showcase his technique and invaluable experience, he displayed tremendous heart and toughness to come back against the odds and stop his opponent in the third round.

In his most recent social media video, Liam Harrison broke down how to avoid a knee strike to the body by slipping away from the shot and pushing your opponent back.

On top of that, ‘The Hitman’ showed how you can use this block to set up a leg strike as your opponent gets their balance back.

Check out the clip below:

Whether you learn anything valuable from his tutorials or not, one thing is for certain. Everytime Harrison steps into the circle for a fight, you’re going to want to tune into ONE Championship.

