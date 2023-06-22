Liam Harrison on Sitthichai’s return to Muay Thai: “He clearly has it in his locker to do it”

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Liam Harrison will have his eyes firmly locked on Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong’s return to ‘the art of eight limbs’.

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on a card full of elite striking matchups, the world-renowned striker faces American contender Eddie Abasolo.

In recent years, the former Glory world champion has stuck to kickboxing under the ONE Championship banner, finding great success in the discipline.

Making it to the finals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, his only losses under the ONE banner are to the current and previous featherweight kickboxing world champions, Chingiz Allazov and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This time around though, he will return to Muay Thai to put on a show in front of his home fans.

As a fellow striking veteran and student of the game, Liam Harrison has got some thoughts about a few matchups on this card, particularly the Sitthichai-Abasolo fight.

The English martial arts icon pointed out that while the Thai hasn’t competed in this ruleset for some time, he remains right at the pinnacle of the featherweight Muay Thai division.

Liam Harrison said during an interview with ONE Championship that people might have forgotten just how good Sitthichai is:

“Sitthichai hasn’t fought in Muay Thai regularly over the last few years. However, when he has crossed over, he’s beaten the king in Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, so he clearly has it in his locker to do it.”

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

