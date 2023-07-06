Liam Harrison staying active while rehabbing knee: “I don’t want to be all fat and obese” 

Fifth-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender Liam Harrison is not one to sugarcoat his thoughts.

Currently in the midst of rehabbing his injured knee, ‘The Hitman’ shared a rather honest reaction on his motivation to continue pushing himself in the gym, despite being physically compromised.

“I need to keep training, keep pushing myself, keep myself and my body as strong as possible,” Harrison said in an interview on LastBSTN.

Harrison added:

“So when it does come to the next stage, I’m ready to get back into full training, I don’t want to be all fat and obese and that.”

Watch the full interview below: [Quotes from 5:30 onwards]

Colorful language aside, Harrison seems to not want to use his injury as an excuse to get out of shape and has every intention to return to his previous form.

The 37-year-old Brit suffered an agonizing defeat in his bantamweight Muay Thai world title match against former champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year.

Making matters worse, the injury he sustained from that bout turned out to be more serious than initially expected, and he had to undergo surgery. It even cost him a money fight with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Still, despite the lengthy and oftentimes frustrating road to recovery, Harrison says he is close to getting cleared for a full training camp.

In fact, the Bad Company standout is targeting a Circle or ring return before the year ends.

If all goes well in his tune-up bout, Harrison is eyeing a Brit-vs-Brit showdown with his compatriot and new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty in ONE’s planned debut in the United Kingdom sometime next year.

