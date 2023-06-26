Liam Harrison thrilled by Superlek’s performance: “No wonder Rodtang don’t wanna fight him”

Superlek’s cracking finish of Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 set the martial arts world abuzz, including multi-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison.

The Brit striking icon watched in awe as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion capped off his return to Muay Thai with a thunderous body shot that sent Algerian teen phenom Nabil Anane down and out at just 2:03 of their bout.

The highlight-reel finish was so good that the Leeds native said it only confirmed his thoughts about why Superlek remains the best striker in the world at 135 pounds, taking a slight aim at the Thai’s fellow countryman and flyweight Muay Thai king, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, in the process.

In an Instagram story posted just an hour after the 22nd edition of ONE Friday Fights, the 37-year-old said:

“Listen, no wonder Rodtang don’t wanna fight him or don't want any part whatsoever, does he?”

Watch the full story here:

Anane, standing at 6-foot-2, was described as an interesting test for Superlek, given his huge frame and achievements in ‘the art of eight limbs’ over the past few years.

However, none of that seemed to have troubled the experienced Thai known as ‘The Kicking Machine’ as he intelligently cut angles, trimmed the distance, and found ways to connect with accurate boxing and chopping leg kicks.

A crunching right hand that landed clean on Anane’s midsection eventually sent the young superstar on the canvas just three seconds past the two-minute mark.

Relive his emphatic finish at ONE Friday Fights 22 via replay on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes