Liam Harrison vows to regain pre-injury form: “I’m starting to get back into full fitness”

One-time ONE world title challenger Liam Harrison hopes to get back to 100% before stepping back into the circle following knee surgery.

‘The Hitman’ is still quite a ways away from being able to compete after undergoing knee surgery earlier this year, but the British striking standout is determined to come back and pick up right where he left off.

During an appearance on LastBSTN on YouTube, Liam Harrison shared some insight into his road back and where he would like to be once he returns to the circle:

“I’d like to come back, get myself back in the shape I was before, the speed, the sharpness, and then push to get the shot at the title again,” Harrison said. “It’s gonna be a tough road obviously with rehab, it’s gonna be a long one, but I think I’m starting to get back into full fitness.”

Watch the full interview below:

With more than two decades of experience and 90 career wins to his credit, Liam Harrison is one of the most entertaining fighters in ONE Championship since making his debut with the promotion in 2019.

While he may not always get his hand raised, Harrison’s high-octane style of fighting makes every one of his contests a can’t-miss moment inside the circle.

If you need proof, you only need to look at his incredible come-from-behind victory against Muangthai PK.Saenchai at ONE 156. Suffering two quick knockdowns in the opening round, the bout looked to be all, but over to everyone except ‘The Hitman.’ Harrison stormed back and scored three consecutive knockdowns with a jaw-dropping flurry of strikes that would ultimately win him 2022’s Comeback of the Year honors.

Still determined to have 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold wrapped around his waist, Liam Harrison will undoubtedly be back better than ever and ready to resume his run towards a world title.

