Liam Harrison warns Jonathan Haggerty: Nong-O gets stronger as fight goes on

Liam Harrison is sending a word of warning to fellow Brit Jonathan Haggerty days before ‘The General’ steps inside the Circle with Muay Thai superstar Nong-O Hama.

In August, ‘The Hitman’ attempted to dethrone the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event. It only took Nong-O 130 seconds and a well-placed leg kick to send Liam Harrison crashing to the canvas and down for the count. Moving to 10-0 inside the Circle, Nong-O Hama has looked nothing short of unbeatable since signing with the promotion in 2018.

With Nong-O scheduled to defend his title against former ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty this Friday night, Liam Harrison offered some words of advice to his countryman during a recent interview with The MMA Superfan.

“I don’t know to be honest what I should be telling Jonathan to do, maybe start fast, catch Nong-O cold because the longer the fight gets, the more Nong-O gets into his stride,” Harrison said. “That’s when he becomes more dangerous.”

At 36 years old, Nong-O Hama has seemingly defied Father Time again and again, growing stronger and more dangerous with each passing fight. Earning five decision victories in his first five fights with the promotion, the Muay Thai icon has since scored five straight knockouts against some of the best strikers in the world, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Alaverdi Ramazanov, and the aforementioned Liam Harrison.

However, Jonathan Haggerty is no stranger to being in the spotlight, having felt the weight of ONE gold around his waist, and shared the Circle with top stars including ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ‘The General’ will be more than ready to rise to the challenge that Nong-O presents.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 9 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

