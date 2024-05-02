"Life time ban for these drugs cheats" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia reportedly testing positive for PEDs in Devin Haney upset

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Ryan Garcia reportedly testing positive for PEDs following his win over Devin Haney.

On April 20, the two faced off in a much awaited rematch at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The boxing star received a lot of attention for his inconsistent social media posts and his inability to make weight, as he missed the weight by 3.2 pounds.

Despite being a huge underdog, Garcia dropped his opponent many times over the course of 12 rounds. In the end, the judges scored the battle 112-112, 114-110, and 115-109 in favor of 'KingRy'.

However, it appears that Garcia is involved in yet another controversy. Numerous reports state that Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine in connection with his surprising victory over Haney.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that is found in some supplements but is not approved by the FDA.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Garcia's Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) test results for ostarine were positive, and the drug was detected in testing conducted the day before and the day of the fight.

Expand Tweet

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their reactions:

One fan wrote:

''Life time ban for these drugs cheats. It's the only way to sort it out.''

Another fan wrote:

''This could be one of the most insane reverse uno cards in boxing history lol''

Some fans supported Haney:

''Have to erase the L from Haney's record," one fan noted.

"Haney should get his 0 back in his record," another tweeted.

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshot of Mike Coppinger's post on X

Despite winning the bout, Ryan Garcia was unable to win the title because he weighed more than 140 pounds.

Prior to the bout, Garcia's mental health and substance usage were major concerns. His unpredictable social media conduct raised concerns about his mental health. 'KingRy' later admitted that it was all staged to distract his opponent. However, he admitted to drinking frequently during fight preparation.

Ryan Garcia rejects all accusations

Ryan Garcia strongly denied the accusations in his social media response to the news. As soon as the news came out, he instantly wrote "LOL" on X with sobbing emojis.

Expand Tweet

According to CBS Sports' Brent Brookhouse, Ryan Garcia criticized the report as fake news during a live broadcast.

"You guys can see fake news. Fake f***ing news. Don't believe these f***ers. I never f***ing took a steroid in my f***ing life. I don't even know how that sh*t, it's the weirdest sh*t ever. ... Somebody paying somebody."

Expand Tweet