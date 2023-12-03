“Lights out for me” – Tawanchai knows Superbon’s trademark head kick can put him to sleep

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai knows he has to be wary of Superbon’s lethal head kick when the two striking superstars square off inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

On December 22, Tawanchai will put his title on the line against the former kickboxing king in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event in Bangkok, Thailand.

Going into the contest, the reigning champ believes competing in four-ounce gloves will be an advantage for him.

However, he knows that Superbon can finish things in a flash with his lightning-fast head kick.

“I think he'd feel the pressure [fighting against me in small gloves],” Tawanchai said in an interview with Antoine Pinto. “But he's got a good head kick, and if I miss that, lights out for me. If I don't, the fight will last a while.”

The featherweight Muay Thai titleholder enters the contest riding an impressive six-fight win streak, including back-to-back victories in kickboxing.

Superbon’s two-sport dream versus Tawanchai

After becoming the first-ever ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, Superbon went on a run that established him as one of the pound-for-pound greatest fighters in the sport's history. This included a massive head-kick knockout against inaugural ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Championship winner Giorgio Petrosyan.

He followed that up with another big win over three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian before running into a freight train of a fighter named Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon has since bounced back following his loss to ‘Chinga’ in April, besting Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

Already conquering kickboxing, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai star will turn his attention toward the art of eight limbs in hopes of becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

Can Superbon succeed in his mission and stop the momentum of Tawanchai inside the Mecca of Muay Thai later this month?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and on the ONE Super App on December 22.