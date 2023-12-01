"Like mother like daughter" - Fans react as Paige VanZant hilariously tricks them with a poolside picture of her mum

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently tricked fans by posting a poolside picture of her mother.

VanZant is among the most famous female fighters around, and while she hasn't fought in a while, she has tons of followers on social media. '12 Gauge' regularly takes to her Instagram to show off her body, and she recently tricked her fans with her latest posts.

Paige VanZant took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, which at first seemed like one of her regular posts. However, the last few images on the carousel revealed that the first one was actually her mother.

Fans have filled out the comment section reacting to the post. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Like mother like daughter"

"I can see where you get it from"

"I liked it after I knew it was her mom"

Paige VanZant suggests Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce relationship is fake

American singer Taylor Swift's relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce has been a hot topic of discussion over the past few months. While many fans can't get enough of the power couple, Paige VanZant does not seem to believe that their relationship is real.

During a recent episode of her podcast, A Kicka** Love Story, VanZant spoke about why she believes that their relationship is just a publicity stunt. She said:

"I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce love story, I believe it’s 100 percent fake. Come for me, Swifties. I have UFC fans coming for me, I think I can handle the Swifties. It is publicity. It is! One, it’s huge for the NFL."

VanZant also spoke about how Taylor Swift is bringing a new audience to the NFL. She added:

"Taylor Swift is huge and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL. Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening."

Catch her comments in the clip below: