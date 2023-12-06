“Like watching the other guy get beaten with a baseball bat” - Fans ready for Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s all-Thai super fight against Superbon

Fans have voiced their predictions for the upcoming super-fight between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

On December 22, ONE Championship will return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a stacked event featuring three world title fights. In the main event, Tawanchai looks to retain his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title by taking out fellow Thai superstar Superbon.

The all-Thai super-fight has generated plenty of buzz throughout the combat sports community, with fans split on who will win. ONE recently polled fans for their opinions by sharing a video on Instagram of Tawanchai working out with the following caption:

“Work hard for it 💪 Get ready for an epic showdown! Share your predictions for Tawanchai vs. Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46! @tawanchay_pk⁠”

Several fans revealed their predictions in the comment section:

“I really want Superbon to win... But I have a feeling Tawanchai is going to win by UD...🔥 Amazing matchup tho…”

“UD win by Tawanchai”

“Superbon by ko”

“🔥Champion🔥”

“It ll be definitely hard one for superbon. He's being really challenged in one championship which I like.”

“Watching Tawanchai fight is like watching the other guy get beaten with a baseball bat”

Instagram comments

Tawanchai PK Saenchai last fought on October 6, defeating Jo Nattawut for his second consecutive kickboxing win in ONE Championship. Tawanchai now returns to his Muay Thai throne before potentially seeking two-sport world champion status.

Meanwhile, Superbon Singha Mawynn is coming off a statement win on June 9. The Thai superstar bounced back from losing his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title by securing a highlight-reel knockout against Tayfun Ozcan.

Who else is fighting at ONE Friday Fights 46 besides Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon?

Tawanchai PK Saenchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn isn’t the only reason to watch ONE Friday Fights 46. In the co-main event, Joseph Lasiri will defend his ONE-strawweight Muay Thai world title in a rematch against the interim world titleholder Prajanchai.

The December 22 event also features Phetjeeja and Anissa Meksen going to war for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

Other non-title bouts on that night include, but are not limited to, Seksan’s eighth promotional fight on the calendar year, Nong-O Hama vs. Nico Carrillo, and Muangthai PK Saenchai vs. Nabil Anane.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live and free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.