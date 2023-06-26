"Like watching old people f**k" - 'Big' John McCarthy blasts Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg MMA fight, calls out Dana White for changing stance

A potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is currently the talk of the town amongst MMA fans. The two billionaires went at each other on social media and Zuckerberg answered Elon Musk's callout.

Former mixed martial arts referee and current Bellator commentator 'Big' John McCarthy chimed in and gave his thoughts on the ongoing situation. Speaking on his podcast with former UFC star Josh Thomson, McCarthy expressed his disappointment at the whole ordeal:

"How long ago was that Dana came out and said, 'We don't do gimmick fights?' ...Dana White talks one way one week, and then switch. Dana is going to do what Dana can make the most money out of. If that's not a gimmick fight, I don't know what is. People have an idea that they want to see something. You don't wanna see this. This would be an embarassment. You know, it's like watching old people f**k."

It's clear that 'Big' John McCarthy is not a fan of a potential Zuckerberg vs. Musk showdown. Even he, however, can't ignore the fact that it may go down as potentially one of the most lucrative bouts in history.

Despite John McCarthy's comments, Dana White may still put on Zuckerberg vs. Musk

On the podcast, Josh Thomson and John McCarthy shared a clip of Dana White saying the UFC doesn't do 'gimmick' fights.

Recently, however, White spoke to TMZ and said he was prepared to promote and put on a cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Speaking to TMZ, White said:

"I was speaking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious. They want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up and said is he serious? And I said I don't know, let me ask him. I asked him (Musk) and he said, yeah, I'm dead serious. This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions for charity."

Judging by Dana White's comments, a potential fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may very well become a reality.

