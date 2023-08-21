Lil Wayne praises Twister submission star for walking out to his iconic song at UFC 292

Lil Wayne had his eyes on UFC 292. While the event was filled with exciting moments throughout the night, one walkout song from the main card caught the musician's attention.

A good walkout song before the fight can boost the excitement of the fans in the arena, as well as the millions watching from home. It can also lift a fighter's energy ahead of the fight. Thus, selecting a walkout song becomes a huge decision for the fighters. Musicians like Lil Wayne understand it.

Wayne recently gave a public shoutout to a UFC 292 fighter, who chose one of his tracks ahead of fight on the UFC 292 Pay-per-view main card.

UFC bantamweight Da'mon Blackshear walked out to Lil Wayne's "Drop The World" featuring Eminem.

Blackshear was making history walking to the octagon as it was the quickest turnaround for a fighter since Loopy Godinez with 7 days. Many fans think Khamzat Chimaev made a quick turnaround similar to this at Fight Island. However, Chimaev's turnaround time was 10 days as it was a rare Wednesday UFC Fight Night card followed by a regular Saturday card the next weekend due to pandemic restrictions.

A week before UFC 292, Blackshear pulled off one of the rarest submissions in UFC history - the twister. He became only the third fighter to execute this move successfully inside the octagon. The Korean Zombie was the first fighter to win a UFC contest via Twister.

When Lil Wayne wanted to boycott UFC

Lil Wayne is an avid follower of the UFC. The rapper often shares his thoughts about UFC fights. Earlier this year, after the UFC 284 main event contest between then-pound-for-pound number 1 Alexander Volkanovksi and pound-for-pound number 2 Islam Makhachev, Wayne suggested he would boycott the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Wayne was apparently not happy with the judges' decision. Many including Volkanovski, scored rounds 2,3 and 5 for the challenger. However, the judges gave a unanimous decision to the champion Islam Makhachev.

Though the rapper made the announcement that he was done with the UFC, he soon realized Jon Jones was fighting at UFC 285 and Conor McGregor was teasing a comeback. As a result, he went back on his previous statement.