Lito Adiwang admits he’d ‘love to be back’ for one more fight in 2023: “I’ll give it my all”

Despite leaving the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with an impressive unanimous decision victory at ONE Fight Night 16, Lito Adiwang knows that he still has a lot of work to do.

After scoring a 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34, ‘Thunder Kid’ stepped back into the iconic venue for a showdown with fellow Filipino warrior Jeremy Miado in the evening’s opening contest.

Nearly finishing Miado in the first, Lito Adiwang delivered a show-stealing performance to earn his second straight win since bouncing back from a devastating knee injury.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Adiwang acknowledged that he still has improvements to make, but would be more than willing to make a quick turnaround if the promotion presents him with an opportunity:

“Looking back at my performance, maybe I won’t ask for it [another fight this year],” Adiwang said. “But if I’m given the opportunity, if they’ll let me open the show again, I would love to be back. I know my mistakes for this time around, and I’ll give it my all.”

See the full interview below:

With the win, Lito Adiwang improved his record to 9-3 under the ONE banner, 15-5 overall.

Along with the pair of pivotal back-to-back wins, ‘Thunder Kid’ has established himself as one of the strawweight division’s most exciting competitors and could soon be back in the mix for a shot at the division’s reigning world champion, Jarred Brooks.

Adiwang and ‘The Monkey God’ previously faced off in November 2021, with the Mash Fight Team representative landing a second-round submission victory.

Given their history, ‘Thunder Kid’ would love the opportunity to run it back and put his skills to the test against the best in the world once again.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

