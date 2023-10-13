Lito Adiwang admits he was hesitant to face Jeremy Miado in first fight: “I wanted someone from the top five”

For Lito Adiwang, his next fight will become a bookmark chapter closer in his career.

At ONE X last year, he faced off with fellow Filipino strawweight contender Jeremy Miado in a key battle for the division.

'Thunder Kid’ lost the fight via TKO in the second round after buckling his knee during an exchange. But the defeat soon was only the start of the setbacks.

His injuries kept him out of competition for more than a year, until he was able to return at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September.

Ready to prove that he can still compete at the highest level despite all of his time away from the spotlight, the 30-year-old was out to make a statement.

He did just that by stopping his opponent Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds, allowing him to make a quick turnaround under the ONE Championship banner to make up for lost time.

At ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, Adiwang will return to the match-up that kickstarted a tough time for him in his career.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, he will run it back with Jeremy Miado, who had his win streak halted by Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, both men spoke about their rematch and reflected on their first meeting from March last year.

Speaking on what has changed from the first fight to now, Lito Adiwang revealed that he wasn’t in favour of the match-up for their first contest, explaining exactly why:

“As I said in my previous interviews, I was hesitant to fight Jeremy Miado initially before our first battle. I wanted someone from the top five and preferably someone who’s not Filipino. I was torn back then. I wanted to fight but was hoping it wasn’t against my countryman. So I wasn’t as excited as usual when that fight happened.”

