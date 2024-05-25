Lito Adiwang confident Liam Harrison can turn back the clock: “He still has a couple of fights left”

Filipino fan favorite Lito Adiwang believes Liam Harrison has plenty left in the tank as he closes in on his long-awaited return to the Circle.

After doing down moments into his first ONE world title opportunity against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1, the 'Hitman' is on his way back after nearly two years on the shelf. Stepping back onto martial arts' biggest global stage, Harrison will square off with Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 in Bangkok on Friday, June 7.

Offering his take on Harrison's big summertime comeback, Adiwang believes the Brit can turn back the clock. Speaking to ONE Championship, Adiwang said:

"He’s gonna be fighting a hungry [contender]. Maybe if he was in his prime, but I think he still has a couple of fights left. I’m a fan of Hitman. I watch out for the techniques he posts online."

Not content with booking one fight at a time, Harrison already has another contest lined up for when ONE Championship heads back to the United States later this year.

On Friday, Sept. 6, the promotion will head back to The Mile High City for ONE 168: Denver. The event is scheduled to feature a slew of can't-miss matchups, including a massive ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight as two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty puts his 26 pounds of gold on the line against Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Also featuring on the card will be a submission grappling super fight as ONE world champions Kade Rutolo and Mikey Musumeci collide in a history-making matchup.

But before all that, fans in The Centennial State and those watching around the world will see Harrison throw hands with 201-win veteran Seksan Or Kwanmuang.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

And be sure to follow this link for tickets to ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6 at Ball Arena.