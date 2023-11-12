Lito Adiwang doesn’t see any reason for a Jeremy Miado rematch: “It depends if he keeps on winning”

Despite being deadlocked at one win apiece, Lito Adiwang doesn’t see any need for a trilogy bout with Jeremy Miado.

ONE Fight Night 16 saw Adiwang score some redemption against his fellow countryman to kick off a memorable night of fights. In his first meeting at ONE’s 10th-anniversary spectacular ONE X, Adiwang went down in the second round with a devastating knee injury, resulting in a TKO defeat.

Fast forward to November 3, 2023, Lito Adiwang stepped into the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium determined to set things right.

He did exactly that, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Miado. It was his second-straight victory since his return from injury and, perhaps more importantly, it evened the odds with Jeremy Miado.

With the series sitting at 1-1, you would think a trilogy bout would be on tap. However, ‘Thunder Kid’ is not interested, suggesting that things ended decisively during their scrap in the Mecca of Muay Thai.

“Maybe if the fight was stopped early, maybe we can talk about an immediate rematch,” Adiwang said in an interview with spin.ph. “But I beat him via unanimous decision. We both gave it our all, so I guess when we talk about the rematch it depends if he keeps on winning.”

Lito Adiwang is now sitting on back-to-back wins following his epic 23-second KO of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 and his three-round domination of Jeremy Miado.

On the flip side, Miado has now lost his last two inside the Circle, coming up short against Russian standout Mansur Malachiev in June and the ‘Thunder Kid’ at the promotion’s latest Prime Video event.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates