Lito Adiwang eager to erase all doubts in the rematch with Jeremy Miado: “Let’s put an end to this once and for all"

Lito Adiwang is determined to prove he has what it takes to defeat Jeremy Miado after coming up short in their first meeting.

First meeting at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022, the two strawweight standouts will run it back on November 3rd at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video.

Ahead of their highly anticipated rematch, Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang met in a face-to-face interview with The MMA Superfan. During the interaction, ‘Thunder Kid’ spoke about their first meeting, where he fell in the second round after sustaining a devastating leg injury:

“For me, I’m not one to look back at ‘What Ifs.’ Let’s just say let’s put an end to this once and for all in our upcoming rematch,” Adiwang said. “If I’ll assess myself about how that fight went, I’d say I did my best to control that fight and get the win. Well, that fight is in the past, and I want to focus on the rematch. I’m excited for this.”

Lito Adiwang has since bounced back from his injury against Miado, earning a 23-second knockout against Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September.

Jeremy Miado followed up the win with an impressive third-round KO of Danial Wiliams seven months after his victory over Adiwang. Still, he has suffered a setback inside the Circle, succumbing to a first-round submission from Russian standout Mansur Malachiev in his last outing.

‘The Jaguar’ will look to get back into the win column and into the title picture with a second career win over Adiwang next month.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3rd.