Lito Adiwang eager to execute game plan to “dominate” Jeremy Miado in impending rematch at ONE Fight Night 16

Lito Adiwang knew the end to his highly billed matchup against Jeremy Miado wasn’t an ending he’d wish even for his worst enemies.

The two Filipino firebrands met at ONE X in March 2022 and their fight was described as an absolute show-stealer weeks heading into the event itself. Adiwang, however, suffered a freak knee injury in the second round that ended the fight on a sour note.

Following 18 months of rehabilitation, ‘Thunder Kid’ is back and he’s ready to run it back against Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with The Game, Adiwang said he’s done his homework and feels he’s ready to unleash the offensive game plan that he should’ve used at ONE Championship’s 10th-anniversary show.

"I checked, I studied, and I tried to find ways how I can dominate our fight. There were still a lot of things I didn’t do in our previous fight, so I saw that there were a lot of areas I should’ve focused on that I wasn’t able to do or capitalize on in our previous meeting.”

Adiwang and Miado are two of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship, and their striking-heavy styles often leave fans gasping for air. So when the two strawweight MMA stars were matched up, the fight was billed as an absolute barnburner.

The two were quick at it and immediately threw heavy shots at each other in the opening round. Disaster, however, struck in the second when Adiwang misplaced a step and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Miado, who hadn’t realized what had happened to his countryman, jumped in and landed a couple of shots while Adiwang folded in pain due to the injury. A second-round technical knockout win was ultimately awarded to Miado, but it was a win ‘The Jaguar’ believed wasn’t earned the right way.

The rematch between these two Filipino stars, and the rest of the ONE Fight Night 16 card, is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.