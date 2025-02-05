Filipino MMA star Lito Adiwang is finally back in action and no one is more excited for it than 'Thunder Kid' himself.

On U.S. primetime this Friday, February 7, the 31-year-old will square off against Japan's Keito Yamakita in a strawweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. The event takes place inside the storied Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After recovering from a torn ACL in 2022 that sidelined him for almost a year and a half, Adiwang came back with three straight victories. His latest conquest, multi-sport dynamo Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 in February last year, was arguably his biggest win to date.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he revealed that his eagerness to ride his momentum may have ultimately held him back.

Adiwang said:

"I really did my best after my last fight to be in shape and in camp. But I think I overdid it and suffered an injury. So, I needed to heal up and I got the go signal to fight again, but I got another injury. Now, I'm a hundred percent ready."

ONE Fight Night 28 will be available live and for free in over 190 countries around the globe. In North America, fans can watch the event with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lito Adiwang is looking to cover all bases against Keito Yamakita

Now that he's back in top form, Lito Adiwang is putting in the work to ensure that he will continue his winning ways.

It may be easier said than done against the fourth-ranked Keito Yamakita. While he has found success against fellow strikers, Adiwang has struggled against grapplers like Yamakita.

Ahead of their showdown in Thailand this Friday, 'Thunder Kid' revealed that his camp has been focused on putting himself in different situations so that he would not be surprised at anything 'Pocket Monk' will throw at him. He said:

"So right now, we're running all these different scenarios on how he would approach and next is where we may actually end up, like am I pushed to the ropes or down on the ground? How do I react, and how do I get to a better position? These are just a couple of things that help give me confidence, and are clear in my mind."

Lito Adiwang knows that a win could vault him straight back into the division's top five rankings, putting him that much closer to his coveted shot at gold. Expect nothing but the best from the Filipino stalwart this Friday.

