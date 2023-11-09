At ONE Fight Night 16, Lito Adiwang secured his second consecutive win since returning from his lengthy layoff due to injury.

Defeating Jeremy Miado in a rematch this past weekend, ‘Thunder Kid’ looks to continue this second wind he has received in his career by climbing up the strawweight MMA rankings.

In the fight, the Filipino contender looked to test himself by standing and striking with the always dangerous Miado to prove a point to himself. Successfully controlling the contest and getting his hand raised via a unanimous decision at the end of the three rounds, he is now looking around at his next challenges under the ONE Championship banner.

When looking around at the potential opponents that could be next up for him, Adiwang named both Mansur Malachiev and Gustavo Balart. Both competitors currently hold positions in the division’s top five rankings, making them logical choices for ‘Thunder Kid’ in the near future.

Unlike his contest with ‘The Jaguar’, Adiwang knows that they will present different kinds of challenges thanks to both competitors' grappling skill sets. This doesn’t deter him from wanting to face them though and if anything, he is looking at it as good preparation for a rematch with reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Lito Adiwang spoke about how he intends on making wrestling his main focus over the coming weeks and months to prepare himself for either of the division’s best grapplers:

“Both Gustavo and Mansur are wrestlers, they have a great ground game. So definitely I will work on my ground game, my wrestling, and I will work on that in the gym. That’s a great preparation for a possible fight with Brooks.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.