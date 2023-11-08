Lito Adiwang gives props to Jeremy Miado’s stand-up skills: “It was challenging to put him out”

Since making his return to competition, Lito Adiwang has found extra motivation in having a point to prove.

Not only is he out to make a statement to the rest of the strawweight division, he has something to prove to himself and his supporters.

Having been inactive for 18 months due to a severe injury, no one knows what that kind of setback will do to a fighter and whether they will make a full recovery.

While there was a period where a comeback looked like a narrowing possibility, ‘Thunder Kid’ is back and firing on all cylinders in one of the best stories of the year in ONE Championship.

Producing a 23-second finish on his return fight against Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34, he made a quick turnaround to compete at ONE Fight Night 16 this past weekend.

Jeremy Miado was the man that Adiwang faced off with when he suffered the injury that kept him on the sidelines, making this rematch a huge bookend mark for this chapter of Adiwang’s career.

Getting his hand raised via a unanimous decision, ‘Thunder Kid’ was disappointed to not have put his opponent away despite controlling the fight for the most part.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan after the fight, Lito Adiwang reflected on the fight and how Miado did a great job of keeping himself just out of the firing line of the shot that could have closed the show:

“Everything I threw was just grazing his chin and he did a good job stepping back to minimize the impact. So it was challenging to put him out.”

Watch the full interview below:

While a second consecutive finish would have been great, no one can deny that Adiwang’s back-to-back wins since making his return have been impressive nonetheless.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.