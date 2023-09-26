Lito Adiwang ‘hoping’ for rematch with Jarred Brooks after 23-second annihilation of Adrian Mattheis

Lito Adiwang believes that his 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 will be enough to earn him a rematch with the reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion, Jarred Brooks.

After 18 months on the shelf, Adiwang returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a vengeance, landing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it finish against ONE veteran Adrian Mattheis. The victory returned ‘Thunder Kid’ to the win column after suffering back-to-back losses, one of those defeats coming against ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

Making a statement victory in his big return, Lito Adiwang believes a rematch with Brooks could very well be next.

“Yeah, It’s just like everyone’s talking but no one’s signing. Send me a contract,” Adiwang told the South China Morning Post during his appearance at the post-fight press event. ”Jarred Brooks. Yeah, he knows. He knows he messaged me, he wants that rematch too so, I’m really hoping for that.”

Lito Adiwang and Jarred Brooks first met inside the circle at ONE: NextGen III in November 2021 with ‘The Monkey God’ securing a second-round submission. Brooks followed that victory up with wins over Hiroba Minowa and Bokang Masunyane en route to a world title opportunity against former strawweight king Joshua Pacio.

Brooks claimed the strawweight MMA title in a lopsided victory over Pacio at ONE 164 and is still looking to make his first title defense. Could ‘Thunder Kid’ be the man for the job? Perhaps, but only time will tell.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.