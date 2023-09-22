Lito Adiwang on making a statement against Adrian Mattheis: “In my hopes of climbing back up the rankings”

Lito Adiwang could not have asked for a better opponent than Adrian Mattheis in his return to action from injury.

The pair of aggressive fighters will usher in the stacked ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek card this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Both Adiwang and Mattheis are known for their aggression and fast-paced offensive styles that often leave fans gasping for air until the final bell.

It’s that kind of forward approach from Mattheis that Adiwang believes will give him the best opportunity to truly showcase his newfound skill.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adiwang said he plans to make a statement win over Mattheis and climb back up the strawweight MMA rankings.

He said:

“I’ll do my best to get an impressive win on my return. That’s what I’m really aiming for. I’ll do my best to give an impressive win to show that I’m still here – that I’m gunning for the gold. I got sidelined due to a major injury and I’m on the first two-fight losing streak of my career, but I’m still here. I believe that in doing the sacrifice and the work, things will turn out good for me in my hopes of climbing back up the rankings and I do believe in that happening.”

Adiwang was on the shelf for 18 months after suffering an ACL tear in his match against fellow Filipino star Jeremy Miado at ONE X in March 2022.

Although he was penciled in for an initial return in January this year, Adiwang re-aggravated his injury, pushing his comeback further.

Nevertheless, ‘Thunder Kid’ is back in full strength, and he hopes his matchup with Mattheis would be the perfect return.