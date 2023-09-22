Lito Adiwang on overcoming knee injury: “I think my warrior mentality definitely played a big role here”

Lito Adiwang hasn’t enjoyed the smoothest rides over the past year-and-a-half, but the Filipino warrior is ready to make a statement when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 34.

‘Thunder Kid’ picked up a knee injury in his last appearance versus Jeremy Miado at ONE X in March of last year. Before that defeat, the ex-Team Lakay affiliate was submitted by then-promotional newcomer Jarred Brooks in October 2021.

None of those setbacks have shattered his confidence or drive, though.

In an interview with ONE Championship heading into his return on September 22, Lito Adiwang had this to say on how he’s picked himself up in the past and why a worrying knee injury can never keep a warrior like him down and out.

He said:

“I think my warrior mentality definitely played a big role here. Another would be reflecting on the hardships of life that I had to go through; I’ve been through a lot already, and this injury is just another obstacle to overcome. Lastly, we’re in the world of combat sports. Not everybody knows this, but a fighter’s body is always in pain – whether during training or just by waking up in the morning.”

He added:

“I was able to overcome the injury relatively quickly because it’s really second nature to me at this point. I had to understand the right methods of recovery, what food I have to eat, and everything in between.”

As a professional athlete, Lito Adiwang evidently understands the ins and outs of the game to its fullest extent.

The hard-hitting strawweight athlete has also backed that up with a pair of highlight-reel finishes on the global stage, and if all goes well, there’s every reason to believe that the 30-year-old can do the same at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Catch the entire bill via the ONE Super App or ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel on September 22.