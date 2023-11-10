Lito Adiwang praises Herb Dean for not stopping Jeremy Miado fight after early knockdown: “He was super professional”

When Filipino strawweight firecracker ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang met fierce countryman ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado in a highly anticipated rematch last week, he wanted to leave no doubt as to who was the better fighter. Luckily for the 30-year-old veteran, ONE Championship official Herb Dean made the right call that allowed him to do just that.

Adiwang battled Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video last weekend, which took place from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday, November 4th.

‘Thunder Kid’ ended up winning a closely contested but clear-cut unanimous decision after three back-and-forth rounds to beat his Filipino rival. But the fight was nearly stopped in a controversial fashion in the very first round.

Adiwang hurt Miado early, dropping ‘The Jaguar’ with a flurry and then trying to finish him. Miado was clearly still intelligently defending himself, so Dean allowed the action to continue. Adiwang says it was the right call.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a post-fight interview, Adiwang heaped praise onto the legendary referee.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“It was an honor for me to have Herb Dean as the referee for our match. He was super professional and we all saw his experience calling the fight game. If it was a different referee, the match probably would have been stopped prematurely in the first round. There were a lot of unanswered blows but I’m happy the fight wasn’t stopped. At least there were no doubts.”

Adiwang and Miado would go on to battle the rest of the way, and ‘Thunder Kid’ appreciates that he was able to showcase more of his skills and prove that he was truly back from a terrible injury that kept him sidelined for over 18 months.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade absolutely free via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.