Lito Adiwang proud to showcase his improved boxing against KO artist Jeremy Miado: “I have more power in my hands”

Filipino strawweight firecracker ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang says his recent showdown with fierce countryman rival ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado came down to who had more dynamite in his hands. And the former Team Lakay fighter says in that regard, he was clearly the superior fighter.

Adiwang met Miado in a pivotal strawweight affair at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Saturday, November 4th.

After three action-packed rounds of absolute war, Adiwang emerged victorious via unanimous decision behind a beautiful display of striking mastery.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Adiwang says it was his vaunted power that threw Miado off his rhythm and delivered the goods.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“Yeah, I knew it could be an ace up my sleeve. I have more power in my hands. His boxing is crisp but I knew I could perhaps disrupt his rhythm if I threw and landed my power shots. I also had to rely on my footwork to counter his boxing.”

Adiwang and Miado first met at the historic ONE X in Singapore in March of 2022. That first encounter was almost as explosive as the highly anticipated rematch last weekend but ended prematurely when Adiwang suffered a leg injury midway through the fight.

With a torn ACL, Adiwang spent more than 18 months in recovery and rehabilitation before he returned to action earlier this year.

What’s next for ‘Thunder Kid’? Adiwang is angling for a rematch against reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

