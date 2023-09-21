Lito Adiwang realized he lacked knowledge to deal with Jarred Brooks’ wrestling: “It’s just a different approach to the game”

HIIT standout Lito Adiwang has been on the shelf for the last 18 months while nursing a re-aggravated knee injury. But during that time away, ‘Thunder Kid’ has been honing his skills to become a more complete fighter upon his return.

This Friday, Adiwang will make his long-awaited return to the ring when he meets one of the promotion’s most well-rounded competitors, Adrian Mattheis.

Lito Adiwang will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid that includes a loss over the promotion’s reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks. Speaking with ONE Championship about the lesson he learned whilst facing ‘The Monkey God’ nearly two years ago, ‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“Turning myself into an even more formidable fighter and athlete going into the circle. We need to learn all aspects of the fight game and that’s what I’ve always wanted: to be versatile enough to compete. That’s what I really want. We’ve experienced that [focusing on only one side] in fighting Jarred Brooks and I truly believed I can finish him with strikes, but I lacked the knowledge in how to control him and how to counter his wrestling.

“Here in my new camp, I would say that’s one of my advantages right now. I’m just learning so much from our coaches here and while it looks basic to them, to me, I’m always surprised because I’ve never seen it before. It’s just a different approach to the game.”

Expand Tweet

Lito Adiwang’s opponent, Adrian Mattheis, has walked away a winner in two of his last three bouts, including an impressive second-round knockout against Brazilian veteran Alex Silva at ONE: Lights Out last year.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.