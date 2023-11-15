Lito Adiwang ‘relieved’ after dominant win over Jeremy Miado: “I hope that we gave you a good show”

For Lito Adiwang, beating Jeremy Miado was sweeter than his past victories on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Having suffered an injury in their first clash, a defeat, and a spell on the sidelines, 'Thunder Kid' headed into their ONE Fight Night 16 rematch with a chip on his shoulder.

And when he's shot up with confidence, it was inevitable that the ONE Warrior Series graduate would leave the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with his hand raised.

Putting in a strong display of striking and grappling, the Filipino warrior left the ring with a clear-cut unanimous decision.

Looking back at his win in an exclusive interview with The MMA Superfan, Lito Adiwang admitted that some weight is off his shoulders. 'Thunder Kid' said:

“On my part, I think I answered the question of who’s the winner. At least, I feel relieved on my part. I just ask for continuous support, and just keep supporting all of us Filipino athletes.”

Of course, there was this sentiment in the air about how Miado was the deserving winner of their ONE X fight that took place in March last year.

However, truthfully, Adiwang had the upper hand in the contest until he buckled his knee late in round two. But the HIIT Studio athlete has no issues with that dent on his record as he looks to the future that looks brighter than ever following back-to-back wins under the ONE spotlight.

Lito Adiwang added:

"I would like to thank God because He gave me this victory again.

"To all our fans and supporters there in the Philippines and around the world, and also here in Thailand, because there were really so many people asking for our rematch. I think, and I hope that we gave you a good show."

Watch the full interview here:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can relive the entire ONE Fight Night 16 card via replay for free.