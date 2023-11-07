Lito Adiwang rues missed opportunity to finish Jeremy Miado: “I didn’t get the proper position to throw my punches”

Despite his victory at ONE Fight Night 16, Lito Adiwang still has a lot of aspects that he believes he can improve on.

Anyone who has taken significant time away from competition may be concerned about ring rust or the process to get back to full speed. And that could have been the case for the Filipino contender.

Following his loss to Jeremy Miado at ONE X last year, ‘Thunder Kid’ sat out on the sidelines for 18 months before making his ONE Championship comeback at ONE Friday Fights 34.

With a 23-second finish over Adrian Mattheis to kickstart his comeback, Adiwang looked back and ready to make a run towards the strawweight title, driven by a new source of motivation after nearly having his career come to a sudden halt.

This past weekend, this new stage of his career continued on the right path as he secured a unanimous decision win over Miado in a rematch.

While he was able to leave the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a second win under his belt since returning from injury, Lito Adiwang still believes he could have made certain adjustments to really put a stamp on his performance.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Thunder Kid’ spoke about how he hopes that a finish could have closed the show against ‘The Jaguar’:

“I really believe I should have finished that. But yeah, Jeremy is a tough guy. Also, I rushed. I know that's my mistake there. I didn't get the proper position to throw my punches. That is only one problem for me, but slowly and surely I’m trying to polish everything.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.