Lito Adiwang says he was concerned that surgically-repaired knee ‘would just separate’ during Jeremy Miado rematch

Despite feeling strong as ever, Lito Adiwang was admittedly concerned that his knee could once again give out as it did in his first meeting with Lito Adiwang nearly two years ago.

ONE Fight Night 16 saw Adiwang step inside Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium looking for a little redemption against fellow Filipino warrior Jeremy Miado.

Squaring off against one another at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase, ONE X, in 2022, ‘Thunder Kid’ went down in the second round after suffering a devastating knee injury.

Since then, he has earned his way back into the win column with a stellar 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34, but that didn’t stop Adiwang from being concerned over what could happen when he put the pedal to the medal in his long-awaited rematch with Jeremy Miado:

“For me, the doubt was still there. I will admit that,” Adiwang said in an interview with The MMA Superfan. “Honestly, I was thinking that my newly repaired knee would just separate during the fight.”

Not only did Lito Adiwang’s surgically repaired knee hold up, it helped him secure his second-straight victory since his return, defeating Miado via a decisive unanimous decision.

With the win, ‘Thunder Kid’ now carries a solid 9-3 record under the ONE Championship banner. With back-to-back victories, Adiwang could also find himself back in the strawweight title picture while Miado will return to the drawing board after dropping back-to-back bouts.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.