Lito Adiwang says going up against world-class strikers helps him prove that his "striking is on an entirely different level"

Lito Adiwang's fights in ONE Championship have been nothing short of entertainment, and the Filipino talent vows to pack the same package when he returns at ONE Fight Night 19.

'Thunder Kid' meets 'Mini T' Danial Williams in a strawweight MMA fixture when the promotion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Having built a reputation as one to watch after some incredible mix of athleticism and speed, the SOMA Fight Club athlete is eager to leave a mark in this unique clash of styles.

Above all, he's excited to go toe-to-toe with another experienced striker while etching his name as one of the best stand-up specialists on the promotion's roster.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Lito Adiwang said:

"I’m loving it. They’ve been lining up some of the best strikers in my division, and through this, I can prove that my striking is on an entirely different level."

Lito Adiwang needs to be at his sparkling best vs. Williams

He'll need to be more than just on top of his game when he takes on the Perth native, however.

'Mini T' is well-versed in every area as long as the fight remains on the feet. His performances against ONE world champions Superlek Kiatmoo9, Jonathan Di Bella, and Rodtang Jitmuangnon prove that he can handle anyone with speed, power, or technical prowess.

Lito Adiwang may have not faced opponents of the same caliber thus far, but 'Thunder Kid' has shared the mats and the circle with various stand-up wizards who pack a bite in their pinches and kicks.

Whether or not this fight goes his way remains to be seen. On paper, though, fans will be in for a striking clinic when they throw down inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' this week.

A victory will be crucial for both men as they look to break into the ranking mix and have a future shot at the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, February 16.

In the main event, two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty puts his bantamweight Muay Thai gold on the line against No.3-ranked contender Felipe Lobo.