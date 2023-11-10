Lito Adiwang says he and Jeremy Miado represented the Philippines well in their epic rematch: “We left everything on the line”

Lito Adiwang said he and fellow Filipino mixed martial arts fighter Jeremy Miado were one in wanting to represent the Philippines well in their recent showdown. It was something he believes they were able to accomplish.

The two strawweight combatants met at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok in a rematch of their first encounter in March last year, where ‘Thunder Kid’ was forced to take a technical knockout loss after injuring his knee in the second round and was unable to continue.

30-year-old Adiwang won the redo by unanimous decision, outduelling ‘The Jaguar’ in three competitively fought rounds.

While happy with the victory, the HIIT Studio affiliate said he was also pleased that they were able to give fans an entertaining fight to make up for the uneventful ending that his first match with Miado had.

Lito Adiwang told The MMA Superfan in an interview:

“Before this fight we were exchanging messages. Like we vowed to put on a show for the fans and give them an exciting bout. We wanted to represent our country well. We left everything on the line and I think it showed in the fight.”

Watch the interview below:

Lito Adiwang nearly made it a short night for Jeremy Miado when he connected on a solid left hook in the opening round that dropped the Marrok Force athlete and pummeled him with ground strikes after.

To Miado’s credit, he was able to survive the assault and inflicted damage of his own as the flight progressed.

But in the end, it was Adiwang who was announced the winner, with all three judges scoring the contest in his favor.

It was his second win since returning from his knee injury, in follow-up to the 23-second technical knockout he dealt Indonesian Adrian Mattheis back in September.

Now back in the swing of things, Lito Adiwang said he is more determined than ever to take his campaign in the strawweight division to the next level.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.