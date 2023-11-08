Lito Adiwang says Jeremy Miado’s length made it hard to knock him out: “He is so tall”

Filipino Lito Adiwang got the better of compatriot Jeremy Miado in their rematch last week but admitted the length of his opponent presented problems to him. He said it made it hard to complete the knockout finish he was angling for.

The two strawweight fighters met at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3 in Bangkok, with ‘Thunder Kid’ claiming a unanimous decision victory over ‘The Jaguar.’

It was a payback for Lito Adiwang, who was forced to take a technical knockout loss in his first encounter with Jeremy Miado in March last year after injuring his knee in the second round and was unable to continue.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan after his victory, the 5-foot-3 HIIT Studio affiliate recalled what went down in his latest fight, including how he had to work his way around the height disadvantage he surrendered to the 5-foot-6 Miado.

Lito Adiwang said:

“I had a hard time entering the pocket because he is so tall, so I couldn’t land my hits clean. I even pointed at him after I grazed him with a straight right hand. If we were the same height that probably would have been the knockout blow.”

Watch the interview below:

Lito Adiwang actually came close to completing the finish that he was looking for when he landed a crisp left hook in the opening round that dropped Jeremy Miado. He followed it up with a barrage of ground strikes but his opponent survived the onslaught and eventually was able to go the full route of three rounds.

In the end, however, it was Adiwang who was declared the winner, with all three judges scoring the fight in his favor.

The Baguio native made it two consecutive victories since coming back from his knee injury. His first win came in September when he stopped by technical knockout Indonesian Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds.

Adiwang is now looking to pile up more wins and build his standing once again as a contender in the strawweight division currently ruled by American champion Jarred Brooks.

Meanwhile, it is back to the drawing board for Miado after losing back-to-back matches.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.