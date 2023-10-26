Lito Adiwang says he needs to be ‘more active, more aggressive’ in Jeremy Miado rematch

Lito Adiwang plans on being much more aggressive when he gets the opportunity to even the series against fellow Filipino favorite Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16.

A year-and-a-half removed from their first meeting, which saw Adiwang go down in the second round due to a devastating knee injury, ‘Thunder Kid’ will have the opportunity to set things right when he meets Miado in a high-stakes strawweight clash that could push both men up the charts.

With Lito Adiwang itching for an opportunity to share the circle with reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks, he plans on pushing the pace and making a statement inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

He had this to say in an interview with ONE Championship:

“In this fight, I believe I need to push more. In our first fight, we were both feeling it out, waiting for one to make a mistake, I wasn’t that aggressive. This time, I need to be more active, more aggressive, but in a smart way.”

Since suffering back-to-back losses against ‘The Monkey God’ and Jeremy Miado, Adiwang has bounced back with a vicious 23-second knockout of Adrian Matheis at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. He’ll look to carry that momentum with him as he steps inside the circle for a rematch he’s been chomping at the bit to earn since March 2022.

However, getting the win will be much easier said than done as he faces one of the promotion’s most prolific finishers in Jeremy Miado. With six wins under the ONE Championship banner, ‘The Jaguar’ holds a 100% finish rate, all coming by way of KO.

Will Miado add another highlight-reel finish to his resume, or will Lito Adiwang redeem himself inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.