Lito Adiwang says he "proved a point" by going toe-to-toe with Jeremy Miado: “I’m the best striker in this division”

Since making his return to the Circle, Lito Adiwang has been out to prove a point that he is back and better than before.

At ONE X in March last year, he was defeated by Jeremy Miado, suffering injuries that eventually kept him out of competition for 18 months.

In that time, ‘Thunder Kid’ faced more adversity than he had ever faced inside the Circle, with moments where his comeback looked like a mirage.

With a successful return at ONE Friday Fights 34, the Filipino contender looked to keep his momentum building by making another quick turnaround in ONE Championship.

At ONE Fight Night 16 this past weekend, he once again opened the show in the first fight of the night with a rematch against Miado.

On top of securing a win, getting revenge and setting himself down the right path towards the top of the strawweight division, Adiwang was out to prove a point with this fight.

Despite having first hand experience of the dangerous striking that ‘The Jaguar’ brings to the table, ‘Thunder Kid’ stood and traded with his opponent for the duration of the fight before getting his hand raised via a unanimous decision.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan after the fight, Lito Adiwang reflected on the fight and his decision to play into his opponents best attributes:

“I knew I had a big advantage on the ground. We knew Jeremy is a striker, but I wanted to prove that I was the best striker in this division. I stood toe-to-toe with him even though it was risky because he is a knockout artist. I got the victory in the end so I proved my point.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 16 via the free event replay.