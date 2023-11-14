Lito Adiwang says he still wasn’t 100 percent in Jeremy Miado rematch: “I was having stomach problems”

Unbeknown to many, Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang had to deal with stomach problems during his recent rematch with compatriot Jeremy Miado at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

‘Thunder Kid’ topped ‘The Jaguar’ in their featured strawweight contest at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video on November 3. Adiwang tried to go for a finish but found himself settling instead for a hard-earned unanimous decision victory.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan following his triumph, the 30-year-old HIIT Studio affiliate recalled what he had to go through during his showdown with Miado, including how he was not at a 100 percent as he had to grapple with stomach problems.

Lito Adiwang said:

“Actually before the fight, I was having stomach problems. I was really thinking that Jeremy was really lucky because I want him to face me when I’m in perfect shape. There was that thought. But earlier today, I think if I got an early stoppage, or I finished him. But it was a unanimous decision, he gave it his all.”

Watch the interview below:

Lito Adiwang came close to getting the finish he was aiming for when he dropped Miado with a vicious left hook in the opening round. He then moved in and pounded his downed opponent with a barrage of ground strikes.

Marrok Force affiliate Miado, however, was able to survive the onslaught and managed to inflict damage of his own as the flight progressed. But in the end, it was Lito Adiwang who was declared the winner.

The victory was a payback for Adiwang, who was forced to take a technical knockout loss after injuring his knee and was unable to continue in his first encounter with Miado in March last year.

It was also his second straight win since returning from his knee injury, in follow-up to his 23-second TKO of Indonesian Adrian Mattheis back in September.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

