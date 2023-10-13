Lito Adiwang says he has unfinished business with Jeremy Miado: “I always felt like I needed to finish this”

Lito Adiwang knew his fight against Jeremy Miado would’ve gone differently if he hadn’t suffered any freak injury.

The pair of Filipino stars met at a strawweight MMA match at ONE X, but their March 2022 matchup ended on a whimper after Adiwang suffered a knee injury in the first round.

Adiwang miscalculated his step and tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, an injury that left him sidelined for 18 months.

Now that he’s back in full health, and coming off a successful return to competition, Adiwang said his upcoming rematch with Miado at ONE Fight Night 16 would close any lingering issues from their first meeting.

The strawweight stars will feature in the stacked ONE Fight Night 16 card on November 3, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Adiwang said:

“Yes. At the top of my head, I always felt like I needed to finish this. Somehow, I want some closure. I want to make a point and find out who’s really the winner, who’s the better fighter between us.”

Miado and Adiwang are two of the most entertaining fighters, regardless of division, in ONE Championship. With such a historic stage at ONE X, the two were poised to have an absolute cracker at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Things were already at a hot start with both fighters set to land several significant strikes in the opening round.

Disaster, however, struck Adiwang midway through the first after his right knee buckled on what looked like a routine step backward.

Miado ended up taking a first-round technical knockout win, but he also knew his victory was given to him under disappointing circumstances.

Nevertheless, Miado and Adiwang can have their barnburner in Bangkok this November.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

