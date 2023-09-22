Lito Adiwang still learning the tricks of the trade, says new camp will make him ‘an even more complete fighter’

Filipino strawweight MMA fighter Lito Adiwang is settling fine in his new camp but admits there is still a long way to go in his push to become a more complete fighter.

Earlier this year, ‘Thunder Kid’ made the decision to follow his other teammates to leave Team Lakay. He is currently training with HIIT Studio in Bali, Indonesia.

In making the move, Lito Adiwang shared that the primary motivation for him was to expand his horizon as a fighter and develop more skills, something he said is steadily bearing fruit.

The 30-year-old fighter said:

“Every gym has its strengths, but I just really wanted to expand my horizons. Like five-plus-five is equal to ten, but also six-plus-four is equal to ten. Having that versatility, I believe, will make me an even more complete fighter.”

He added:

“Slowly, yes. I can’t say a hundred percent right out the gate because I can still slowly see myself improving. It’s been great, but I still have quite a ways to go in becoming an all-around fighter. That’s all I can say for now on that. I enjoy picking up things that will help me in this bout and I promise to deliver on that.”

Lito Adiwang is looking to showcase his ‘expanded’ game when he returns to competition at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

He will be pitted against Adrian Mattheis of Indonesia in a strawweight MMA clash, part of the 11-fight offering.

It will be Adiwang’s first fight back after injuring his knee in March 2022 in a match against compatriot Jeremy Miado.

Now fully recovered, he is excited to resume his ONE Championship campaign, beginning with Adrian Mattheis, who is gunning for back-to-back victories.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.