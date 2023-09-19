Lito Adiwang told his training partners they didn’t need to hold back against him: “We’re going all out”

ONE Championship strawweight sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is all set to make his highly anticipated return to action this Friday night.

The 30-year-old Filipino firecracker was last seen in action at ONE X in March of 2022, when he took on countryman Jeremy ‘The Jaguar’ Miado in an exciting all-Filipino showdown. Unfortunately, Adiwang tore his ACL mid-fight, and lost via second-round technical knockout. He has been rehabilitating and recovering from the injury since.

Now that Adiwang is set to return at ONE Friday Fights 34, he anticipates his upcoming opponent will try to target his previously injured knee. Which is why he has instructed his training partners to go all-out and not hold back.

‘Thunder Kid’ told The MMA Superfan in a recent interview:

“I’m ready for that. I already came up with scenarios where my opponents will target my knee. So during sparring, I tell my training partners that they don’t need to hold back just because I’m coming from an injury. This training is the closest thing you’ll get to an actual fight, especially with our training right now we’re going all out. So we’re sparring like we’re in an actual fight, and the same thing goes to training. We need to check that once I’m in the ring, we’re a hundred percent certain that my knee can take whatever impact comes my way during the fight.”

Adiwang will go head-to-head with Indonesian spitfire Adrian ‘The Papua Badboy’ Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.